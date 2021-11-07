Kylie Jenner has shared that she and Travis Scott are “broken and devastated” following the death of eight people during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night.

It comes after Jenner came under fire for sharing a video of the crowds during Scott’s performance via her Instagram Stories. In the video, an ambulance can be seen trying to make its way through thousands of people.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, was heavily criticised for sharing the video after officials reported that 17 people were taken to hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Jenner wrote: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she added.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In a separate statement posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Scott said he was “absolute devastated” by the tragedy, adding: “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” he continued.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Following the incidents on Friday, the festival, which was meant to continue until Sunday, has been cancelled.

The ages of the eight people who were killed in the chaos at the festival range from 14 to 27, the city’s mayor told a press conference on Saturday.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out concert on Friday night, and there were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turnstyles and avoiding metal detectors. The tragedies took place when the crowd suddenly rushed to the stage shortly after 9pm, during Scott’s set.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said authorities were “trying to untangle as much as we can about what may have led to this”.

She added: “It may well be that this tragedy is a result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together, that couldn’t possibly have been avoided.”