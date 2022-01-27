Thousands of Travis Scott fans have signed a petition demanding the rapper be allowed to perform at the Coachella music festival in 2023.

The Change.org petition comes even as a different petition on the website had previously urged Coachella organisers Goldenvoice to dissociate with the rapper in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy last November.

The “Sicko Mode” singer, who was supposed to headline the popular Los Angeles music festival this year, was axed from the lineup on 12 December 2021 after the petition had surfaced. At the time, it was signed by over 60,000 people.

“With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals,” the initial petition read.

A deadly crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston last year had left 10 people dead and scores more injured.

A counter petition in support of Scott has now been created, insisting he be reinstated as a headliner for Coachella’s 2023 edition, or that Kanye “Ye” West bring him onstage as part of his own headliner performance this year.

The new Change.org petition, created on 25 January 2022 by user James Connors, has collected nearly 20,000 signatures.

“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages,” reads the new petition.

Most of the comments in support of Scott said the Astroworld tragedy wasn’t his fault and that cancel culture had unfairly impacted his career.

The petitioner and signatories also took offence at Scott being replaced by singer Harry Styles, with one user writing: “It’s completely unjust what they did to replace him with Harry Styles of all people.”

In the way of the tragic crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a Texas-based attorney filed a $2bn (£1.49m) lawsuit on behalf of 280 victims against Scott, fellow Astroworld performer Drake and organisers and stakeholders like LiveNation and Apple Music.

Last year, luxury fashion house Dior and sportswear giant Nike put their collaborations with Scott on hold indefinitely out of respect for the Astroworld victims.