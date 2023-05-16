Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Travis Scott album might be coming out soon.

On Monday (15 May), the 32-year-old rapper previewed his new album Utopia for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros.

In a clip posted to social media, the Astroworld rapper told KRIV Sports Director Mark Berman: “It’s on the way now, Mark.”

The rapper also revealed that he played his new album in the Astros’ locker room to “get ’em right for the game”.

Scott’s new album has been delayed plenty of times.

Last year, right before Coachella, fans spotted what appeared to be billboards for Scott’s album Utopia around California.

The posters, one of which featured the logo for Scott’s Cactus Jack company, were arranged so that one asks “Looking for UTOPIA?” while another tells drivers “WRONG WAY” as they head in the direction away from Coachella’s grounds in Indio.

Scott was originally scheduled to headline Coachella in 2022, but his appearance was cancelled in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge at his set.

Utopia, Scott’s fourth studio album, will follow 2018’s Astroworld, which topped the charts in the US, and his Jackboys compilation released the following year.

The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave Astroworld a five out of five-star review, writing: “Listening to Astroworld feels very much like you’re wandering through the eccentric theme park depicted on the artwork: voices you recognise leap out from the shadows and melt away again, with Travis Scott himself serving as the clear through-line.”