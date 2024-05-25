Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Scott was allegedly involved in a brawl with Cher’s boyfriend Anthony “AE” Edwards at a party at the Cannes Film Festival.

The incident occurred at an event called “The After”, which was hosted in Cannes by New York nightclub owner Richie Akiva on Thursday night (23 May) following the amfAR charity gala.

Scott, 33, was just one of several high-profile guests at the event. Early reports had suggested that rapper Tyga, 34, was also involved in the brawl, but footage shared by TMZ seems to suggest that the fight centered on Scott and Edwards, 38, who is a close friend of Tyga’s. Cher, 78, was also in attendance at the party along with celebrities including Future, Odell Beckham Jr and Joe Jonas.

It is not clear exactly what provoked the fight, which occurred while the rappers were on stage behind the DJ booth, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Both Scott and Tyga are former partners of Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Scott, Edwards and Tyga for comment.

Travis Scott, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Cher ( Getty )

According to reports, Scott left the party shortly after the incident, while Edwards and Tyga remained until late in the night.

Earlier in the evening, Cher had performed at the amfAR gala, which raises money for research to end HIV and AIDS.

That event made headlines in its own right after a bidder paid €250,000 (£213,000) for a role in season five of Emily in Paris, despite Netflix reportedly saying the show might not be renewed.

Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson appeared onstage at the gala to auction off a walk-on role in the show as well as the chance to attend the season four premiere in Los Angeles.

Harlow and Jackson made reference to the fifth season being scheduled to start shooting in mid 2025.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, The Independent understands that Netflix has not yet made a decision about whether to green light the show for a new season.

Scott, meanwhile, learned yesterday that a civil court trial date has been set for September for the one remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people were killed during a deadly crowd crush during his performance at the 2021 Astroworld music festival.

State District Judge Kristen Hawkins scheduled jury selection to begin on 10 September in the lawsuit filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert.

If the lawsuit filed by Blount’s family goes to trial, it would be the first civil case stemming from the deadly concert that will go before a jury.