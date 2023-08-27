Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rock band Green Day are selling Donald Trump “Nimrod” mug shot t-shirts to raise cash for Maui fire charities.

The design of the limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album, but with Mr Trump’s face on it.

According to an Instagram post, the band will donate the proceeds to Greater Good Music, a charity providing food to those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

The Instagram caption references the band’s hit song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), which appeared on the album.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to…[Greater Good Music], a charity which is bringing food to those affected by the Maui wildfires,” it stated.

The twice impeached former president surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday where he was booked and had the mug shot taken.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (via REUTERS)

His arrest came days after he was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The grand jury handed up 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

These charges include RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On social media, a number of celebrities reacted with glee to Trump’s now-viral mugshot, including John Cusack, Rosie O’Donnell, Piers Morgan and Kathy Griffin.

O’Donnell shared an image of a cap with the slogan: “MAGA: My a** got arrested.”

Actor Michael Rapaport, a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump, simply commented: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

High Fidelity star Cusack tweeted: Petulant and pouting... he knows he’s garbage and knows he can’t outsmart anyone. Just fear and rage.”

Meanwhile, former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan, who was once considered to be friendly with Trump, claimed that Trump had “proudly” shared the mugshot with followers.

“Trump’s first tweet since January, 2021.. proudly posting his own mugshot,” he wrote.

Read more celebrity reactions here.