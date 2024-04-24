Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The estate of Tupac Shakur has threatened to sue Drake unless the Canadian musician takes down a song that features an AI-generated version of the late rap icon’s vocals.

The track in question, “Taylor Made Freestyle”, was released on 19 April.

The song is a diss track, which aims barbs at both Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, and features AI versions of two of Lamar’s West Coast rap idols: Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

In a cease-and-desist letter obtained on Wednesday (24 April) by Billboard, litigator Howard King tells Drake that he has 24 hours to take down “Taylor Made Freestyle” or the estate will “pursue all of its legal remedies” against him.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” King writes. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

King added that the estate took a particularly dim view of the disses aimed at Lamar, writing: “The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult”.

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

Drake (left) and Tupac Shakur ( Getty/AP )

Before closing the letter sets a deadline of midday (Pacific Time) on Thursday (25 April) by which Drake’s representatives must confirm that they are “expeditiously taking all steps necessary to have it removed.

King adds: “If you comply, the estate will consider whether an informal negotiation to resolve this matter makes sense. If you do not comply, our client has authorized this firm to pursue all of its legal remedies including, but not limited to, an action for violation of … the estate’s copyright, publicity and personality rights and the resulting damages, injunctive relief, and punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.”

Drake and Lamar have been involved in a long-simmering feud for many years.

Last month, Lamar took aim at Drake and fellow rap rival J Cole on a new track, claiming that rather than representing the genre’s “big three” it’s just “big me”.

The song, “Like That”, appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You.

Lamar was directly responding to J Cole’s verse on “First Person Shooter” from Drake’s 2023 album For All The Dogs.

On that song, Cole rapped: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Lamar is known by his nickname K-Dot, while Aubrey is Drake’s birth name.