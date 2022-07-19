Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Styles: Texas university to launch course centring on former One Direction singer

‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity’ course launches in Spring next year

Megan Graye
Tuesday 19 July 2022 13:05
Comments
Harry Styles at Burberry

You can now take a university course on the work of Harry Styles.

As of Spring next year, Texas State Honours College will be running an academic course entitled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity”.

Lecturer Louie Dean Valencia, who will teach the class, is a Digital History Professor at the college who specialises in subjects across “queer/youth, countercultures and anti/fascism”.

He applied for the course to be included in next year’s curriculum with a 23-page-long proposal that was “vetted by a panel of professors, approved by deans, department chairs, and program directors.”

Speaking to online platform Sh** you should care about on his inspiration behind the course, he said: “As a historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles – and how they can learn from him and his art, activism, and philosophy, like any great artist.”

Recommended

The class will include assignments on Styles’ former band, One Direction, as well as solo albums and films he’s starred in.

Valencia also tweeted that the course will cover subjects such as “fan/celebrity culture, song contests, queer spaces, consumerism, activism, and selections from many of Harry’s fave works of literature, music, films, and more”.

Students will also be tasked with creating and developing a podcast series during the semester.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in