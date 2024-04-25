Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Usher has shared the hilarious story of his son Naviyd stealing his phone so that he could DM singer PinkPantherress to request an Instagram “follow back”.

“So... a week or so ago my son, Naviyd, stole my phone so he could dm his favourite artist @pinkpantheress,” the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (24 April).

Usher, 45, then posted a screenshot of his 15-year-old son’s initial exchange with PinkPantheress – real name Victoria Beverley Walker.

“Hello this is Usher’s son Naviyd I’m your true biggest fan please follow me back,” Naviyd wrote, alongside two sad face emojis, three prayer hand emojis and his Instagram handle. “I put him on to masterpieces,” the teen added.

“This is wild,” the “Boys a liar Pt 2” singer, 23, responded.

“OMG I DIDNT THINK YOU WERE GONNA SNWER [sic],” Naviyd replied. “Thank you for liking my posttt.”

Usher’s DMs with PinkPantheress ( Usher on Instagram screenshots )

In the next slide, Usher wrote: “Now I just so happened to check my DMs earlier this past week and saw a message exchange from someone with a Powerpuff girl as their profile pic... so I’m like the hell is this.

“I open it and I’m like oh this boy done DMd this girl from my damn phone.”

He posted a second screenshot, this time of his own exchange with PinkPantheress: “I’m so sorry ... my son is a super fan.”

“Don’t apologise! Happy to have this interaction. I’d love to host y’all at the next show,” the British singer responded.

In a sidenote, Usher added: “U can clearly see where I apologised for my son’s excitement. But still @pinkpantheress was so sweet to invite us to her show.”

The Grammy-winning artist continued: “But because he did the MOST just to connect with her on my account... I had to act like he wasn’t allowed to go... BUT...because my son is such a fan of her artistry...I decided to let him go.”

Usher FaceTiming PinkPantheress (left photo) and PinkPantheress and Naviyd backstage (right) ( Usher on Instagram )

Usher followed up with two photos: one of Naviyd and PinkPantheress backstage at her show and a screenshot of himself making a peace sign while FaceTiming the singer.

He then praised Naviyd for “moving on something he was passionate about”.

“Parental Takeway,” Usher wrote, “This was a great moment for Naviyd ... Yes... he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better.

“Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin it happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen. #HustleHard.”

Usher shares Naviyd with his ex-wife, fashion designer Tameka Foster. They also share 16-year-old Usher “Cinco” Raymond V. The “My Boo” singer also has daughter Sovereign Bo, three, and son Sire Castrello, two, with his current wife Jennifer Goicoechea, whom he secretly married in February following his Super Bowl Halftime performance.