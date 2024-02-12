Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea have sparked speculation that they will tie the knot in Las Vegas after obtaining a marriage license ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Sunday 11 February, Usher took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium to perform the halftime showduring the Super Bowl face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

According to People, the Grammy winner, 45, and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license just days before the Super Bowl, in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday 8 February.

As of now, it is unclear whether the couple, who have been dating since 2019, have tied the knot, or whether they are waiting to exchange vows after the Super Bowl. According to the outlet, which reviewed court records, the marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

The couple, who share two children, Sovereign Bo, three, and Sire Castrello, two, together, have known each other since at least 2016. However, they made their relationship official in 2019, when they were spotted kissing at the Hollywood Bowl.

In September 2020, Usher revealed that he and the music executive had welcomed their first child together when he shared a photo of the newborn’s fingers on Instagram.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

During an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 2021, the couple confirmed that they were welcoming their second child together, with Goicoechea posing with her hand over her baby bump. In October 2021, Usher announced the arrival of his son Sire Castrello Raymond.

In addition to the two children he shares with Goicoechea, Usher is also the father to two other children from a previous relationship. The singer and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, share two sons: Usher “Cinco” V, 15, and Naviyd Ely, 14.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Usher for comment.

