Usher announces UK and Europe shows after record-breaking Super Bowl performance

Usher fans across the continent will be yelling “OMG”, as the R&B star has announced dates for his UK and Europe performances.

Fresh from performing at the Super Bowl, the most-watched US broadcast since the 1969 moon landing, the singer unveiled plans for a series of shows in Europe in 2025, including three dates at The O2 Arena in London.

Titled the Past Present Future tour, the performances will highlight all stages of Usher’s 30-year career, from his 1994 debut album My Way to his recently released record Coming Home and beyond.

After several fans appealed for the “Yeah!” vocalist to perform over on this side of the Atlantic, Usher, 45, announced that their wishes had been granted with a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday (20 February).

“EU and UK! I couldn’t forget about U!” he wrote.

In a statement, Usher added more about his anticipation for the coming shows.

“Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future,” he continued. “We are just getting started!”

Usher (Getty Images)

Usher’s UK and Europe tour dates

Tues 1 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 2 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Sat 5 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tues 15 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tues 22 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Weds 23 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thurs 1 May – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

How to get tickets

General sale for the Usher: Past Present Future tour begins on Thursday 22 February at 12pm on UsherWorld.com.

Pre-sale ticket sales began on Tuesday 20 February at 10am.

Usher whetted fans’ appetites with his Super Bowl halftime show, which featured a medley of hits such as “Caught Up,” “U Got It Bad,” “Love In This Club,” and “Yeah!”.

Artists such as Alicia Keys, Her, Lil Jon and Ludacris joined him at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada for a performance that many deemed “electrifying”.

He last toured in Europe in 2015 with the UR Tour, and performed an eight-night residency in Paris in September and October 2023.