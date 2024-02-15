For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 Super Bowl was the most watched US broadcast since the Apollo moon landing in 1969, with 123 million people tuning in to the event.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become an entertainment event that goes beyond an American Football game, with extravagant halftime shows and brands now attempting to win customers by paying a staggering $7m (£5.6m) for a 30-second advertising slot.

The Super Bowl seems to be getting bigger, with more and more viewers tuning in every year.

Intensifying interest in this year’s event, held on Sunday 11 February, was the high-profile relationship between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. The halftime show, meanwhile, was headlined by Usher.

The Independent has put together this list of the 10 most watched Super Bowl broadcasts over the years:

10 - Justin Timberlake

(Getty Images)

The 2018 Super Bowl at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat defending champions New England Patriots 41-33.

Over 106 million viewers tuned into the halftime event, headlined by Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake perfomed his hit songs “Sexy Back,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and a Prince tribute with a rendition of “I Would Die 4 U.”

9 - Black Eyed Peas

(Getty Images)

The 2011 Super Bowl at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas saw Green Bay Packers beat Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

The Black Eyed Peas headlined the halftime show, with 110.2 million people tuning in.

The group performed songs like “Where Is the Love?,” “I Gotta Feeling,” and “Boom Boom Pow”.

8 - Beyoncé

(Getty Images)

The 2013 Super Bowl saw the Baltimore Ravens take on San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens beat the 49ers 34–31.

More than 110 million viewers watched as Beyoncé headlined.

The halftime show saw the reunion of Destiny’s Child, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joining Beyonce in performing “Bootylicious,” “Independent Women Part I” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

7 - Madonna

Madonna wowed at Super Bowl

The 2012 Super Bowl at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots 21-17.

Madonna headlined with a viewership of 114 million.

The “Hung up” singer was joined by pop-duo LMFAO, who performed some of their hits, including “Party Rock Anthem”.

(Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey in 2014.

Over 115 million people watched as Bruno Mars performed with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He performed his hit songs including Locked Out of Heaven” and “Treasure.”

(Getty Images)

The Super Bowl 50 saw Denver Broncos beat Carolina Panthers 24-10 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The halftime show saw Coldplay joined by Beyonce and Bruno Mars with a viewership of 115.5 million.

They played their biggest songs such as “Viva la Vida” and “Fix You.”

4 - Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wows Super Bowl with half-time performance

In 2017, the New England Patriots defeated Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Lady Gaga performed with 117.5 million tuning in.

3 - Katy Perry

(Getty Images)

The New England Patriots won the 2015 Super Bowl, beating Seattle Seahawks, 28-24 at University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona.

Katy Perry headlined and was joined by the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot.

The 2015 Super Bowl garnered 121 million views.

2 - Rihanna

Pregnant Rihanna performs stunning Super Bowl half time show

The 2023 Super Bowl saw Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35 at State Farm Stadium, Arizona.

During her halftime performance Rihanna revealed she was pregnant her second child.

The show had a viewership of 121 million.

1 - Usher

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2024 game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the second most-watched US television broadcast in history.

Reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, with a touchdown in overtime.

R&B star Usher dazzled fans who tuned in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show – bringing out surprise guests including Alicia Keys and rappers Ludacris and Lil Jon.

More than 123 million people tuned in worldwide.