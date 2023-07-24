‘More to come’: Victoria Beckham fuels Spice Girls reunion rumours with latest TikTok

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Victoria Beckham has fuelled rumours that a Spice Girls reunion could be imminent with her latest TikTok post.

Beckham, 49, performed with the “Wannabe” band from 1994 to 2000. She rejoined her bandmates for a special performance at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London, but did not join them on their UK arena stadium tour in 2019.

Since then, a reunion has been repeatedly hinted at, with both Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Melanie Brown (Mel B) suggesting one is on the horizon.

Beckham was the latest former band member to feed the rumours as she shared a video to TikTok from a karaoke session in Miami, the home of her husband David’s football team Inter Miami.

In the clip, the fashion designer performed a rendition of the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There”.

Dancing along with her husband to the No 1 song, Beckham even whipped out some peace signs, a staple of the “girl power” group.

However, it was the post’s caption that left fans convinced a reunion was on its way, with Beckham writing: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come [finger on lips emoji] !! [microphone emoji].”

The post was reshared by the official Spice Girls Instagram account, which wrote: “Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl”.

The Independent has contacted Beckham’s representatives for comment.

In May, “Scary Spice” Brown hinted once again at a potential Spice Girls reunion, saying that “my theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

While she said that Beckham didn’t need “convincing”, Brown did concede that the designer – who has a successful fashion and make-up line in her own name – was the hardest to pin down.

“It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing,” she said.

“She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. We’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

From L-R: Melanie Brown, Heri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm at the 2019 tour (PA)

Beckham last performed with the pop group in 2012, when all five Spice Girls sung “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life” atop London black cabs during the Olympics closing ceremony.

When the other members of the band (Brown, Chisholm, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton) got back together to tour in 2019 without Beckham, the mother-of-four admitted that she’d had no desire to join and didn’t think she would perform with the Spice Girls again.

“There wasn’t one part of me that wanted to,” Beckham said in an interview at the time. “Each one of those girls still performs in their own right. I don’t.

“There was never a scenario when I closed my eyes and could see myself performing on stage with them again. There wasn’t one part of me that wanted to.”