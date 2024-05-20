Victoria Monet pulls out of Governors Ball citing ‘ongoing health issues’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Monét has dropped out of several summer music festivals, including New York City’s Governors Ball, due to “ongoing health issues”.

The 35-year-old singer shared the news on her Instagram Story on Monday (20 May).

“I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June,” Monét wrote.

“I am so sorry!! Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that's a promise!” the “On My Mama” singer continued.

“Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best.”

The Grammy-winning artist noted that “all other shows are still moving forward as planned”.

Monét is scheduled to perform at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington DC in July, followed by Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August.

Victoria Monet attends Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss ( Getty Images for Armani Beauty )

Last month, the three-time Grammy-winning singer performed at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Following her concert, she opened up to fans on Instagram about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, weight gain, excess body hair, acne and infertility.

Victoria Monét announces cancelation of summer music festival appearances on Instagram ( Victoria Monét/Instagram )

Alongside a photo of her onstage, Monét wrote: “Welp.. I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss.

“I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically at least now there’s two moons on the stage,” she joked, adding a crying face emoji.

At the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, Monét revealed that she no will longer be bringing her three-year-old daughter, Hazel, to any more red carpet events after the 2024 Grammys “disaster”.

Earlier this year, Monét walked the Grammys red carpet with her then-two-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her partner, John Gaines. Hazel became the youngest person to ever be nominated for a Grammy Award when she was nominated alongside her mother and Earth, Wind & Fire for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Monét’s song “Hollywood.”

That evening, Monét took home three Grammys – Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – for her 2023 album, Jaguar II.