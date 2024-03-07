Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Monét says she won’t be bringing her daughter on the red carpet after taking her to the 2024 Grammys.

In a Wednesday interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the 34-year-old singer shared what a “disaster” it was bringing her two-year-old daughter Hazel along with her and her partner, John Gaines, to the Grammy Awards in February. Monét ended up taking home three Grammys at the 2024 ceremony, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Non-classical Engineered Album for her debut Jaguar II.

At the time, the “On My Mama” singer-songwriter wore matching outfits with her daughter, both of them donning chic brown satin dresses. Hazel wore an adorable little dress and hair bows, while Monét rocked a floor-length bodice gown with corset detailing. But as the family of three walked the red carpet together, Hazel appeared to be in low spirits, wearing a glum, put-out expression on her face.

“The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we’re gonna give it a couple years,” Monét admitted to the outlet.

However, just because red carpet appearances have been ruled out doesn’t mean that Hazel won’t make it back into the recording studio. Monét told the outlet that she was “absolutely” bringing Hazel back to work with her, saying: “She already is Grammy-nominated so it sounds about right, you know?”

Back in the fall of 2023, Hazel became the youngest person to ever be nominated for a Grammy Award when she was nominated alongside her mother and Earth, Wind & Fire for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Monét’s song “Hollywood.” Before Hazel’s nomination, Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters held the record for the youngest Grammys nomination at eight years old when she was nominated for the album O Brother, Where Art Thou? and ultimately won Album of the Year at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards.

When asked about Hazel’s historic nomination, Monét told People that it was a “full-circle moment” for her.

“It’s a really big deal. I think it’s another full-circle moment for me because during pregnancy, everything was really scary,” Monét admitted the outlet. “People were telling me how bad of a career move it could be, how detrimental to everything it could be.”

“Pregnancy, it’s going into unknown territory and no one’s story is the same,” she continued. “So, to have one of the more fearful moments career-wise turn into one of the best moments ever of my career is really magical. I’m honoured to have the accolade for her.”

In December 2020, the singer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that she and Gaines were expecting.

“Two hearts beat inside of me now... That’s more love,” she wrote at the time. “Two brains and two souls... that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”