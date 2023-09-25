Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil describes panicked scenes after Oklahoma State Fair shooting

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil has recounted the panicked scenes following the shooting that occurred on Saturday (23 September) night at the Oklahoma State Fair.

The “Long Cool Woman” singer, 62, was a part of the fair’s Saturday lineup, when his set, which began at 8pm local time, was cut short by a shooting that took place at the fairground’s Bennet Event Center, according to Oklahoma City police.

During a press conference the next day, police Lt Jeff Cooper gave details about the incident, saying that the “shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter”.

Neil said he was nearly three-quarters of the way through his solo set at the fair’s nearby Chickasaw Country Entertainment stage when “people started running”.

“We were told to get in the dressing room. There were shooters shooting people,” Neil tweeted of the incident. “Thank you fans for your understanding.”

He gave fans an update shortly afterwards, confirming that he and his band “are all OK”. “Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe,” Neil wrote.

It has been reported that the shooting happened after a fight broke out between two groups of people. After the initial shooting, someone fired a few rounds into the air, sending people running, police Captain Valerie Littlejohn said.

One person was shot in the chest and remained in hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

“One juvenile is in custody in relation to the shooting,” said Lt Cooper. Police initially arrested two people, but one was later released.

The one still in custody, however, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Guns are prohibited on the fairgrounds, and there are security and metal detectors at entrances, authorities assured.

Neil is known as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, which he famously fronted from 1981 to 1992. He eventually reunited with the band in 1996 and stayed with them until the group’s retirement in 2015.

The “Kickstart My Heart” band – consisting of Neil, drummer Tommy Lee, bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist Mick Mars – have since reunited in 2018, and continue to perform together.

They are currently on tour with Def Leppard, and recently wrapped up the US leg of their tour in Texas on 18 August.

Mötley Crüe will begin the next leg of their tour on 3 November in Japan.