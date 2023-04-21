Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Lee has been accused of transphobia for a second time in a week after posting an offensive meme.

The Motley Crue member, 60, posted the meme on Wednesday (19 April), which showed a man standing next to a woman with what appears to be an erection under her jeans.

The photograph included the text: “When you slip a Viagra into her drink because you have a feeling she’s not being honest with you.”

Lee previously shared a clip of US conservative commentator Liz Wheeler making transphobic comments on the One America News Network, which she hosts.

He deleted the video shortly after posting it and took to his Instagram Stories to deny that he is “transphobic or against the LGBT+ community or any f***ing community”.

But his latest post has garnered criticism from followers, many of whom calling on the drummer to “do better”.

“Do you know how much hatred and ridicule trans people are getting? You can do better, Tommy, you are a modern man,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Trans women are still women. Come on dude, be better. I don’t want to hate your bulls***.”

“Knock it off with the transphobic bulls*** man, it’s really not cool,” a third implored the musician.

However, Lee doubled down on his recent post and added in the comments: “Re-f***ing-lax people! It’s the internet… it’s hilarious!”

The Independent has contacted Lee’s representatives for comment.

In his Instagram Story earlier this week, Lee declared that he is “the gayest motherf***er around” but did not “agree with how far some things have been taken”.

“I get being born female and identifying as male or being born male and identifying as female or whatever,” he continued.

“But when [people] start identifying as babies or animals… WTF! I posted that [video] because it got me thinking (and you should too) about where this and our world is all going.”

It comes after a number of Republican states in the US introduced a wave of anti-trans legislature, such as banning gender-affirming care to minors and barring trans women and girls from participating in school sports.

There have also been widespread attempts from conservative legislators to ban public performances by drag queens, with many in the Republican party portraying drag performers as a danger to children.

