Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

RuPaul has spoken out against the passing of an anti-drag bill in Tennessee.

Last week, Tennessee became the first state in the country to effectively ban public drag performances and drag shows for children.

In a video post on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter on Wenesday (8 March) night, RuPaul shared a message about the importance of voting amid the clamp down on gender expression.

Wearing a pink suit and leopard-print shirt while stood against an American flag, RuPaul began the speech with a quote from Drag Race star Jaida Essence Hall.

“‘Hey, look over there!’” he said. “A classic distraction technique. Distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on. Jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school.

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness, but they’re wrong, because that is our strength.”

RuPaul, 62, continued: “Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.

“And, by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote,” he added.

Earlier in March, a bill was passed in Tennessee placing restrictions on where drag shows can be performed, following backlash to drag shows for children.

Under the bill, “male or female impersonators” are now classified as adult cabaret performers, while the definition of adult cabaret has been changed to include “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors”. This has effectively banned drag shows from being performed in public or in front of children.

The law also bans gender-affirming healthcare such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender minors, effectively forcing them to detransition within the next year.