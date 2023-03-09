Mae Muller has officially been announced as the UK’s Eurovision act for 2023.

The news was confirmed on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast programme on Thursday morning (9 March).

Speaking to Ball and Rylan Clark, Muller admitted that she had known about her role for about two months.

“This is the most surreal thing,” the singer said after her track, “I Wrote A Song”, was played out.

Muller will perform the song at the competition - hosted in Liverpool - in May.

