The Exploited frontman Wattie Buchan collapsed on stage with a suspected heart attack mid-way through performing a show.

Buchan was playing a show in Bogota, Columbia on Saturday (10 December) with the band when he clutched his chest and fell down.

This would mark the second time the Scottish punk band’s frontman has suffered a heart attack on stage.

Back in 2014, the 65-year-old had a heart attack while performing a show in Lisbon, NME reports.

Since the recent collapse, the singer has been ordered to rest in a local hotel before returning to the UK, with the band forced to cancel the remaining dates on their tour.

“He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed,” said the band’s spokesperson to STV News, that he’d had a suspected heart attack.

On Sunday (11 December) the band posted an update on Facebook alongside a video explaining how

The post updated fans on his condition and explained that the frontman had been “rushed to hospital in an ambulance” following the collapse.

“Thankfully Wattie is feeling better now and is resting in a hotel in Bogota,” they wrote. “We hope to be able to return safely home to the UK tomorrow.

“Due to doctor’s orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled, including tonight’s performance in Cali, COL.

“We apologise to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation.Thank you for understanding.”

The band also cancelled their forthcoming show in London scheduled for Friday (16 December).

“Once again we are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all upcoming gigs for this year,” they wrote.

Buchan has a history of problems with his heart. After his collapse in 2014, the singer had heart surgery, which according to the band, was successful.

However in 2017, Buchan went into hospital again while the band were on tour for heart-related problems.