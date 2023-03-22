Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny has been admitted to an intensive care unit after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday (22 March), the Grammy-nominated Tennessee rock band said that founding band member Swinny had been found on Tuesday (21 March) morning “in medical distress”.

Paramedics were called and the musician was transported to hospital “where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Haemorrhage in his brain”.

The band – consisting of Bobby Amaru, Brad Stewart and Sammi Bishop – said that Swinny is currently in the intensive care unit while they “await further news”.

Saliva is currently on tour across the US as part of their Spring Mahem tour with fellow bands Throughfire and Any Given Sin and had played in Nashville the night before.

“We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” they wrote.

In the comment section, fans sent Swinny their well wishes, with one comment reading: “I’m so sorry 2 hear that. Sending love & prayers 4 Wayne.”

“Sending all our love and prayers for you! Get better soon brother!” Throughfire commented.

“Oh s***. Much love and prayers sent his way. Hoping for the best!” the band Shallow Side added.

“Oh man, this is heartbreaking, I’m praying for him,” one fan said.

Another comment read: “Wayne...you have many people who are praying for you to get through this. My thoughts are with Saliva and your family.”

Others joined in wishing Swinny a “full recovery”.

Swinny formed the “Click Click Boom” group with former bandmates Josey Scott Sappington, Todd Poole, Dave Novotny and Chris D’Abaldo. He is the only founding member still in the band.

Saliva released 11 studio albums over the years, the most recent being 2018’s 10 Lives.

Their most recent single “High On Me” was released in November 2022.