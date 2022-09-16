Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Westlife are coming home for Christmas.

The Irish pop group, comprising Nicky Bryne, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan, on Friday (16 September) announced their first Dublin indoor shows in over 11 years at the 3Arena.

“We will be playing two intimate shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 + 21 December 2022,” the band’s Twitter post read.

The shows are titled “Home For Christmas – All The Hits”, Westlife continued, adding, “There really is no place like home, especially at Christmas time, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

The band, which has secured 14 UK number one singles and eight number one albums, spent the summer on tour across the UK and Ireland to promote their latest album Wild Dreams.

The tour run also included the group’s first ever performance at Wembley stadium last month, on 6 August.

In an interview ahead of their maiden Wembley outing, Byrne reflected on the band’s history, saying the Irish group’s hiatus led to “two completely different bands”.

The band disbanded in 2012 after 14 years of success, before reuniting in 2018.

Speaking about the changes he has witnessed since the band’s formation in 1998, including the departure of Brian McFadden, 42, in 2004, Byrne told the PA news agency: “To be honest with you, it’s weird, I think we are actually like two different bands.

“Obviously we’re the same people, and all those hit songs we had in our early years are fundamental to the continuation of our career. However, we had a seven-year sabbatical in the middle of it all and I think we all grew up in that time.

“We got together as kids, we did 14 years straight, we lost Brian after five years, then we had eight years without Brian, people forget that it was such a long time after Brian, that we didn’t stop.

“And then when we broke up in 2012, we literally we looked each other in the eye, and we went: this is it.”

He added: “Then when we were all ready to come back to the band we all had a different approach of how we saw Westlife 2.0.”

Westlife’s Wild Dreams tour will expand into Asia and the Middle East, before they return to the UK for a full run of arena dates.

Last week, the band announced they would be adding more tickets for their four shows at Belfast’s SSE Arena, beginning 15 December, as well.

Tickets for both the Dublin and Belfast performances are currently on sale on Ticketmaster.ie. In addition to regular tickets, VIP packages are also available.

