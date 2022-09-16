Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Johnny vs Amber: Depp’s lawyers shown calling Kate Moss to persuade her to testify in new documentary

Docuseries includes intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists

Ellie Harrison
Friday 16 September 2022 11:37
Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial - trailer

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyers are shown calling Kate Moss to persuade her to testify.

The documentary, released on Discovery+ on Tuesday (20 September), tells the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.

Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The new docuseries includes intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, with the first of the two episodes investigating Depp’s side of the story.

Recommended

At one point, Depp’s team – including Camille Vasquez – are shown calling Moss, who Depp dated between 1994 and 1998.

“I hoped we’d be able to convince Kate Moss to testify but everything I knew about Kate indicated she likely wouldn’t, because she’s an extremely private person and she has nothing to gain to testify,” Vasquez tells the cameras.

She is then shown on the phone to Moss or the model’s team, saying: “Any questions I can answer, if I can get a commitment from you as early as possible tomorrow, you can just send me a text.”

Moss did testify in the end, appearing at the trial via video link in March to deny Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs in the Nineties.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Moss testifying at the trial

(AP)

The model said that she did fall down a set of stairs when she and Depp were on holiday in Jamaica, but that he had helped her up at the time.

In June, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

Recommended

Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne why she chose to testify. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in