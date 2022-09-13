Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brian Cox says he ‘feels sorry’ for Amber Heard who ‘got the rough end of it’ in Johnny Depp trial

Earlier this year, Depp won his defamation trial against ex-wife Heard

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:02
Comments
Brian Cox tells Boris Johnson to 'f*** off' in character as Succession's Logan Roy

Brian Cox has said he “feels sorry” for Amber Heard in regards to her highly publicised defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy on Succession, spoke about the former couple briefly in a new interview.

Asked about Depp, who Cox said he regrets once calling “overrated”, the star told The Times that “the public love him”.

Recommended

Responding to the interviewer’s suggestion that the jury for the trial also love Depp, Cox replied: “Well, they did.”

He continued: “I feel sorry for the woman [Heard]. I think she got the rough end of it.”

Earlier this year, Depp won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£39.8m) over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Heard countersued for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

In June, a jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

During the trial, Heard testified about the death threats she and her baby were receiving from fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

(AP)

In her emotional testimony, Heard told jurors: “People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to kill my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

Cox was in attendance at the Emmy awards ceremony on Monday night (12 September).

Hotly-tipped Emmys favourite Succession had a good night, winning Outstanding Drama Series at the very end of the night as well as a writing award for creator Jesse Armstrong and a supporting actor award for Matthew Macfadyen.

“Big week for successions,” Armstrong said on stage. “New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people...”

Recommended

Armstrong’s words were met with uncomfortable sounds from the audience, with Cox chiming in with the advice: “Keep it royalist! Keep it royalist!”

You can read all the talking points from the awards ceremony here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in