Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys

Viewers praised Coolidge for her response to the cut-off music being used

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 13 September 2022 09:04
Jennifer Coolidge reveals she took a 'lavender bath' to prepare for the Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.

The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.

Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.

As the Emmys production team began to cut off her speech by playing music, she spoke up and added: “No, hang on, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I’m full, I’m full.”

After thanking her friends and The White Lotus team at the end of her speech, Coolidge proceeded to perform an impromptu dance and amuse the audience before walking off the stage.

On social media, fans jokingly criticised the Emmys for playing Coolidge off stage partway through her speech.

“The Emmys playing off Jennifer Coolidge is homophobic??” quipped journalist E Alex Jung, referring to the actor’s status as a gay icon.

Another wrote: “Playing off Jennifer Coolidge in an acceptance speech,” accompanied by a screenshot from The White Lotus, in which Sydney Sweeney’s character says: “Well, it comes off as homophobic.”

“I’ve experienced many instances of homophobia in my life, but the Emmys playing off Jennifer Coolidge is one of the more egregious ones,” said a third person.

“Unstoppable force (playoff music) meets immovable object (Jennifer Coolidge),” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Someone unplug the Emmys for playing off Jennifer Coolidge!”

The White Lotus won big at the 2022 Emmys. The social satire won Outstanding Limited Series as well as two awards for creator Mike White (one for directing, another for writing).

In addition to Coolidge, Australian star Murray Bartlett (who played Armond in the series) won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friendsand Law and Order: SVU theme songs. And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.

