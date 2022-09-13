Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, but that her body did not react well to the pre-awards show prep.

The 61-year-old actor discussed her pre-Emmys ritual while on stage at the event on Monday while taking home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in The White Lotus.

During her acceptance speech, after praising her fellow nominees, Coolidge shared that she had “swelled up” before the show.

“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight, right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress,” she said. “I’m having a hard time speaking.”

“I’m not kidding,” she continued. “This is thrilling!”

However, as the Emmys production team began to cut off her speech by playing music, she spoke up and added: “No, hang on, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m full, I’m full.”

On social media, fans shared their amusement over the Legally Blonde star’s story.

“Jennifer Coolidge, using her Emmy winning speech to ‘hey, hi, wow,’ complain about swelling from her lavender bath, and ‘wait i’m full!’ is better than any comedian could have written it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Jennifer Coolidge using her acceptance speech time to tell us about her lavender bath is so funny,” another added.

A third person joked: “I’m Jennifer Coolidge having an allergic reaction at the Emmys and you’re all the audience worrying about me eating caesar salads.”

After thanking her friends and White Lotus team at the end of her speech, Coolidge proceeded to perform an impromptu dance and amuse the audience before walking off the stage.

On Twitter, fans also praised her dance, with one viewer writing: “Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment.”

