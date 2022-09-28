Wet Leg, Stormzy, Nova Twins among winners at AIM Independent Music Awards 2022
Stormzy, Mitski, Cleo Sol, Nilüfer Yanya and Rough Trade also take home awards
Newcomers Wet Leg and Nova twins are both winners at this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards.
The ceremony, which was held earlier this evening at the Roundhouse in London, saw the band’s walk away with awards for the UK Independent Breakthrough and the Best Independent Track.
The AIM Independent Music Awards celebrates the work of the independent sector and the talented artists, labels and outstanding individuals at the forefront of its success.
Nia Archives also picked up this year’s One To Watch award in association with BBC Introducing; she’s earmarked for stratospheric success given previous recipients include Arlo Parks and ENNY.
Other winners from the evening include Mitski, Jeshi, Blxst, TAAHLIAH, Cleo Sol, Nilüfer Yanya, Champion, Corey Johnson, Rough Trade, Local Action, and many more.
Stormzy, Rina Sawayama, Lethal Bizzle and The Libertines were also recognised for their achievements and contributions.
The Libertines also performed at the ceremony along with Lethal Bizzle and emerging artist Pixey.
The full list of nominees and winners are below:
Diversity Champion
Stormzy WINNER
Best Independent Album in association with Spotify
Boj - ‘Gbagada Express’ (Moves Recordings)
Children Of Zeus - ‘Balance’ (First Word Records)
Cleo Sol - ‘Mother’ (Forever Living Originals) WINNER
Dave - ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ (Neighbourhood Recordings)
Dave Okumu - ‘Knopperz’ (Transgressive Records)
Emma-Jean Thackray - ‘Yellow’ (Movementt)
Mustafa - ‘When Smoke Rises’ (Young)
Nilüfer Yanya - ‘Painless’ (ATO Records)
SAULT - ‘NINE’ (Forever Living Originals)
Walt Disco - ‘Unlearning’ (Lucky Number)
Best Independent Track in association with Meta
Anz - ‘You Could Be’ (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)
Dave - ‘Starlight’ (Neighbourhood Recordings)
FKA twigs - ‘tears in the club’ ft. the weeknd (Young)
Jeshi - ‘Protein’ feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)
Knucks, SL - ‘Nice & Good’ (No Days Off)
Nova Twins - ‘Antagonist’ (Marshall Records) WINNER
Overmono - ‘So U Kno’ (XL Recordings)
Wet Leg - ‘Chaise Longue’ (Domino Recording Company)
Wu-Lu - ‘Broken Homes’ (Warp Records)
Yves Tumor - ‘Jackie’ (Warp Records)
UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music
Children of Zeus (First Word Records)
Knucks (No Days Off)
Nova Twins (Marshall Records)
Warmduscher (Bella Union)
Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company) WINNER
International Breakthrough in association with Deezer
Amyl & the Sniffers (Rough Trade)
Blxst (Red Bull Records) WINNER
Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)
Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)
Mitski (Dead Oceans)
Best Live Performer
Ben Böhmer (Anjunadeep)
IDLES (Partisan Records)
Mitski (Dead Oceans) WINNER
Shao Dow (DiY Gang Entertainment)
The Hu (Better Noise)
Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music
Black Country, New Road - ‘Ants From Up There’ (Ninja Tune)
Jana Rush - ‘Painful Enlightenment’ (Planet Mu Records)
Nilüfer Yanya - ‘Painless’ (ATO Records) WINNER
Ross From Friends - ‘Tread’ (Brainfeeder)
Tirzah - ‘Colourgrade’ (Domino Recording Company)
Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music
Rina Sawayama WINNER
Outstanding Contribution to Music in association with Merlin
Lethal Bizzle WINNER
Special Recognition
The Libertines (Rough Trade) WINNER
Best Independent EP/Mixtape
FKA twigs - ‘CAPRISONGS’ (Young)
Joy Orbison - ‘still slipping vol.1’ (XL Recordings)
Surya Sen - ‘At What Cost?’ (Skint Records)
TAAHLIAH - ‘Angelica’ (untitled (recs)) WINNER
Wesley Joseph - ‘ULTRAMARINE’ (EEVILTWINN)
Best Independent Remix
ATO / FLOHIO remix of ATO - ‘no caroline’ (MCMXCV)
Mura Masa remix of Erika de Casier - ‘Polite’ (4AD)
Champion remix of Ibeyi - ‘Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith’ (XL Recordings) WINNER
Thom Yorke ‘Man on Fire’ remix of MF DOOM - ‘Gazzillion Ear’ (Lex Records)
Kaydy Cain remix of Shygirl - ‘BDE’ (Because Music)
One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing
Barry Can’t Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)
Jeshi (Because Music)
Léa Sen (Partisan Records)
Nia Archives (HIJINXX) WINNER
TAAHLIAH (untitled (recs))
Best Independent Video in association with VEVO
Arlo Parks - ‘Softly’ (Transgressive Records)
Ibeyi - ‘Made of Gold ft. Pa Salieu’ (XL Recordings)
Jeshi - ‘3210’ (Because Music) WINNER
Wesley Joseph - ‘Cold Summer’ (Secretly Canadian)
FKA twigs - ‘tears in the club’ ft. the weeknd (Young)
PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist
Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)
D.O.D (Axtone Records) WINNER
KC Lights (Toolroom Productions)
Rathbone Place (Good Company Records)
Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)
Best Creative Campaign in association with Able
Fontaines D.C. - ‘Skinty Fia’ campaign from Partisan Records
Maylee Todd - ‘Maloo’ campaign from Stones Throw Records WINNER
Mitski - ‘Laurel Hell’ campaign from Dead Oceans
Obongjayar - ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors’ campaign from September Recordings
Radiohead - ‘KID A MNESIA’ campaign from XL Recordings
Best Independent Label
Domino Recording Company
Ninja Tune
Partisan Records
Rough Trade Records WINNER
Soundway Records
Best Boutique Label
Chess Club
Edition Records
Finesse Foreva
Local Action WINNER
Rough Bones
Independent Champion in association with MCPS
Kenny Gates and Michel Lambot of [PIAS] WINNER
Music Entrepreneur Of The Year
Corey Johnson - CEO & Founder of Defenders Ent. WINNER
Jamie Oborne - Founder of Dirty Hit/All On Red Management
Karen Emanuel - CEO & Founder of Key Production
Laura Lewis-Paul - CEO & Founder of Saffron Music
Peter Adarkwah - Label Owner of BBE Music
