Wet Leg, Stormzy, Nova Twins among winners at AIM Independent Music Awards 2022

Newcomers Wet Leg and Nova twins are both winners at this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards.

The ceremony, which was held earlier this evening at the Roundhouse in London, saw the band’s walk away with awards for the UK Independent Breakthrough and the Best Independent Track.

The AIM Independent Music Awards celebrates the work of the independent sector and the talented artists, labels and outstanding individuals at the forefront of its success.

Nia Archives also picked up this year’s One To Watch award in association with BBC Introducing; she’s earmarked for stratospheric success given previous recipients include Arlo Parks and ENNY.

Other winners from the evening include Mitski, Jeshi, Blxst, TAAHLIAH, Cleo Sol, Nilüfer Yanya, Champion, Corey Johnson, Rough Trade, Local Action, and many more.

Stormzy, Rina Sawayama, Lethal Bizzle and The Libertines were also recognised for their achievements and contributions.

The Libertines also performed at the ceremony along with Lethal Bizzle and emerging artist Pixey.

The full list of nominees and winners are below:

Diversity Champion

Stormzy WINNER

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Boj - ‘Gbagada Express’ (Moves Recordings)

Children Of Zeus - ‘Balance’ (First Word Records)

Cleo Sol - ‘Mother’ (Forever Living Originals) WINNER

Dave - ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ (Neighbourhood Recordings)

Dave Okumu - ‘Knopperz’ (Transgressive Records)

Emma-Jean Thackray - ‘Yellow’ (Movementt)

Mustafa - ‘When Smoke Rises’ (Young)

Nilüfer Yanya - ‘Painless’ (ATO Records)

SAULT - ‘NINE’ (Forever Living Originals)

Walt Disco - ‘Unlearning’ (Lucky Number)

Best Independent Track in association with Meta

Anz - ‘You Could Be’ (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)

Dave - ‘Starlight’ (Neighbourhood Recordings)

FKA twigs - ‘tears in the club’ ft. the weeknd (Young)

Jeshi - ‘Protein’ feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)

Knucks, SL - ‘Nice & Good’ (No Days Off)

Nova Twins - ‘Antagonist’ (Marshall Records) WINNER

Overmono - ‘So U Kno’ (XL Recordings)

Wet Leg - ‘Chaise Longue’ (Domino Recording Company)

Wu-Lu - ‘Broken Homes’ (Warp Records)

Yves Tumor - ‘Jackie’ (Warp Records)

UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music

Children of Zeus (First Word Records)

Knucks (No Days Off)

Nova Twins (Marshall Records)

Warmduscher (Bella Union)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company) WINNER

International Breakthrough in association with Deezer

Amyl & the Sniffers (Rough Trade)

Blxst (Red Bull Records) WINNER

Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)

Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)

Mitski (Dead Oceans)

Best Live Performer

Ben Böhmer (Anjunadeep)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

Mitski (Dead Oceans) WINNER

Shao Dow (DiY Gang Entertainment)

The Hu (Better Noise)

Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music

Black Country, New Road - ‘Ants From Up There’ (Ninja Tune)

Jana Rush - ‘Painful Enlightenment’ (Planet Mu Records)

Nilüfer Yanya - ‘Painless’ (ATO Records) WINNER

Ross From Friends - ‘Tread’ (Brainfeeder)

Tirzah - ‘Colourgrade’ (Domino Recording Company)

Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music

Rina Sawayama WINNER

Outstanding Contribution to Music in association with Merlin

Lethal Bizzle WINNER

Special Recognition

The Libertines (Rough Trade) WINNER

Best Independent EP/Mixtape

FKA twigs - ‘CAPRISONGS’ (Young)

Joy Orbison - ‘still slipping vol.1’ (XL Recordings)

Surya Sen - ‘At What Cost?’ (Skint Records)

TAAHLIAH - ‘Angelica’ (untitled (recs)) WINNER

Wesley Joseph - ‘ULTRAMARINE’ (EEVILTWINN)

Best Independent Remix

ATO / FLOHIO remix of ATO - ‘no caroline’ (MCMXCV)

Mura Masa remix of Erika de Casier - ‘Polite’ (4AD)

Champion remix of Ibeyi - ‘Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith’ (XL Recordings) WINNER

Thom Yorke ‘Man on Fire’ remix of MF DOOM - ‘Gazzillion Ear’ (Lex Records)

Kaydy Cain remix of Shygirl - ‘BDE’ (Because Music)

One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing

Barry Can’t Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)

Jeshi (Because Music)

Léa Sen (Partisan Records)

Nia Archives (HIJINXX) WINNER

TAAHLIAH (untitled (recs))

Best Independent Video in association with VEVO

Arlo Parks - ‘Softly’ (Transgressive Records)

Ibeyi - ‘Made of Gold ft. Pa Salieu’ (XL Recordings)

Jeshi - ‘3210’ (Because Music) WINNER

Wesley Joseph - ‘Cold Summer’ (Secretly Canadian)

FKA twigs - ‘tears in the club’ ft. the weeknd (Young)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)

D.O.D (Axtone Records) WINNER

KC Lights (Toolroom Productions)

Rathbone Place (Good Company Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)

Best Creative Campaign in association with Able

Fontaines D.C. - ‘Skinty Fia’ campaign from Partisan Records

Maylee Todd - ‘Maloo’ campaign from Stones Throw Records WINNER

Mitski - ‘Laurel Hell’ campaign from Dead Oceans

Obongjayar - ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors’ campaign from September Recordings

Radiohead - ‘KID A MNESIA’ campaign from XL Recordings

Best Independent Label

Domino Recording Company

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

Rough Trade Records WINNER

Soundway Records

Best Boutique Label

Chess Club

Edition Records

Finesse Foreva

Local Action WINNER

Rough Bones

Independent Champion in association with MCPS

Kenny Gates and Michel Lambot of [PIAS] WINNER

Music Entrepreneur Of The Year

Corey Johnson - CEO & Founder of Defenders Ent. WINNER

Jamie Oborne - Founder of Dirty Hit/All On Red Management

Karen Emanuel - CEO & Founder of Key Production

Laura Lewis-Paul - CEO & Founder of Saffron Music

Peter Adarkwah - Label Owner of BBE Music