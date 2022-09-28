Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sarah Harding: Connor Brothers original canvas to be auctioned for cancer charity

The artwork will be auctioned off at the The Primrose Ball in Harding’s memory

Megan Graye
Wednesday 28 September 2022 08:21
Comments
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer aged 39

An original print of Sarah Harding will be sold at auction to raise money for groundbreaking research into cancer.

The Girls Aloud star died of breast cancer in September last year at the age of 39.

Donated by The Connor Brothers and the Maddox Gallery, the artwork is an oil painted canvas of Harding accompanied by the words: “The Darkest Nights Produce the Brightest Stars.”

Recommended

The Connor Brothers, aka James Golding and Mike Snelle, are a renowned art duo who’ve exhibited work alongside Banksy and Damian Hirst.

The print will be auctioned at the The Primrose Ball – named after Harding’s favourite flower – which takes place in her memory on 8 October at The Londoner Hotel.

As well as the original artwork, 10 hand finished prints will also be offered through a “reverse auction” as the final lot of the evening.

The Connor Brothers original Sarah Harding print to be auctioned off

(The Connor Brothers )

The oil painting and the hand-finished prints will be co-signed by the Connor Brothers, as well as Girls Aloud members Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, Kimberly Walsh and Nadine Coyle.

Additionally, the evening will feature a star-studded guest list and include a gala dinner, entertainment and the live auction for The Christie Fund, a charity close to Harding and her family.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in