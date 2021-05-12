Now lockdown is easing, the landscape for culture is rapidly taking shape.

It’s been more than a year since cinemas, theatres and music venues closed their doors for the first time, but with the announcement of a roadmap to relaxing guidelines, these establishments are preparing to resume business next month.

Many artists and event organisers have taken the plunge and announced shows for later this year meaning that concerts, comedy shows and exhibitions will be taking place as normal.

Meanwhile, numerous high-profile films are set to be released in cinemas as soon as they reopen.

Below is a guide to culture in May and June – and we will be sure to keep it updated as more announcements are made.

Music

June 2021

Guns ‘N Roses, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

My Chemical Romance, Milton Keynes Stadium

July

Lady Gaga, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Film

17 May

The Courier

Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Chris Rock in delayed ‘Saw’ reboot ‘Spiral’ (Lionsgate)

21 May

The Human factor

My New York Year

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Rare Beasts

28 May

Cruella

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

First Cow

Frankie

Surge

Emma Stone film ‘Cruella’ will be released in cinemas as well as on Disney Plus (YouTube / Disney)

4 June

Land

A Quiet Place Part II

9 June

Nobody

11 June

The Father

Gunda

The Unholy

Anthony Hopkins drama ‘The Father’ will be released in cinemas this June (AP2011)

18 June

In the Earth

In the Heights

It Must Be Heaven

Nowhere Special

Monster Hunter

The Reason I Jump

Wildfire

23 June

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

25 June

Another Round

Fatima

The Filmmaker’s House

New Order

Wrath of Man

Salma Hayek takes centre stage in ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel

Plays

17 May

April in Paris: UK tour, various venues beginning at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

19 May

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Globe Theatre, London

Piaf: Leeds Playhouse

Shakespeare’s Globe will open again this summer (AFP via Getty Images)

20 May

The Language of Kindness: Warwick Arts Centre

25 May

Four Quarters: Theatre Royal, Bath

Meet Me at Dawn: Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 25-29

2 June

After Life: National Theatre, London

3 June

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Homeground, Manchester

8 June

Godot is a Woman: Pleasance Theatre, London

9 June

Copenhagen: Theatre Royal, Bath

10 June

Adventures with the Painted People: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

15 June

The Greatest Play in the History of the World…: Nottingham Playhouse

Ian McKellen will star in new ‘Hamlet’ production (AFP via Getty Images)

16 June

Under Milk Wood: National Theatre, London

18 June

Constellations: Donmar Warehouse, London

The Play That Goes Wrong: Duchess Theatre, London

21 June

Hamlet: Theatre Royal, Windsor

23 June

Vignettes: Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

26 June

Romeo and Juliet: Globe Theatre, London

29 June

Miss Julie: Southwark Playhouse, London

Musical theatre

17 May

You Are Here: Southwark Playhouse, London

(Richard Milnes/Shutterstock)

18 May

Six The Musical: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

20 May

Amélie The Musical: Criterion Theatre, London

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Apollo Theatre, London

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert: Sondheim Theatre, London

21 May

Six The Musical: Lyric Theatre, London

Abba Mania: Shaftesbury Theatre, London

7 June

School of Rock: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning Sunderland Empire

18 June

These Hills Are Ours: UK tour, various venues beginning The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

21 June

Come From Away: Phoenix Theatre, London

Mamma Mia!: Novello Theatre, London

Heathers The Musical: Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

9 to 5 The Musical: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning at Leeds Grand

Come From Away is back in the Phoenix Theatre (Alastair Muir/Shutterstock)

22 June

Hairspray: London Coliseum

24 June

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Aldwych Theatre, London

25 June

Cinderella: Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

Comedy

17 May

Pleasance Comedy Comeback season: Pleasance Theatre, London, various comedians

21 May

Daniel Sloss: UK tour, various venues beginning at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

24 May

The Horne Section: UK tour, various venues beginning at Rose Theatre, Surrey

Katherine Ryan is performing her podcast live (Getty Images)

27 May

Katherine Ryan – Telling Everybody Everything: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

28 May

Brighton Fringe: Various venues, Brighton

30 May

All Killa No Filla live: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

2 June

Bristol Comedy Garden: The Downs, Bristol, open-air

5 June

Tim Vine: UK tour, various venues beginning at Hawth Theatre, Crawley

25 June

Frank Skinner: UK tour, various venues beginning at Hexagon Theatre, Reading

Exhibitions

15 May

Charles H Mackie: Colour and Light, City Art Centre – until 10 October

17 May

Jean Dubuffet: Brutal Beauty, London Barbican – until 22 August

17 May

The Making of Rodin, Tate Modern – until 23 October

18 May

Degas to Picasso: International Modern Masters, Pallant House Gallery – until 13 June

18 May

Richard Hamilton, Pallant House Gallery – until 13 June

21 May

Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life, Hepworth Wakefield – until 27 February 2022

23 May

David Hockney, The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020, Royal Academy – until 26 September

26 June

Masterpieces in Miniature: The 2021 Model Art Gallery, Pallant House Gallery – until spring 2022