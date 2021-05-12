Summer 2021 guide: The films, gigs, plays, exhibitions and comedy shows arriving as lockdown eases
Now lockdown is easing, the landscape for culture is rapidly taking shape.
It’s been more than a year since cinemas, theatres and music venues closed their doors for the first time, but with the announcement of a roadmap to relaxing guidelines, these establishments are preparing to resume business next month.
Many artists and event organisers have taken the plunge and announced shows for later this year meaning that concerts, comedy shows and exhibitions will be taking place as normal.
Meanwhile, numerous high-profile films are set to be released in cinemas as soon as they reopen.
Below is a guide to culture in May and June – and we will be sure to keep it updated as more announcements are made.
Music
June 2021
Guns ‘N Roses, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
My Chemical Romance, Milton Keynes Stadium
July
Lady Gaga, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Film
17 May
The Courier
Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Those Who Wish Me Dead
21 May
The Human factor
My New York Year
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Rare Beasts
28 May
Cruella
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
First Cow
Frankie
Surge
4 June
Land
A Quiet Place Part II
9 June
Nobody
11 June
The Father
Gunda
The Unholy
18 June
In the Earth
In the Heights
It Must Be Heaven
Nowhere Special
Monster Hunter
The Reason I Jump
Wildfire
23 June
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
25 June
Another Round
Fatima
The Filmmaker’s House
New Order
Wrath of Man
Plays
17 May
April in Paris: UK tour, various venues beginning at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
19 May
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Globe Theatre, London
Piaf: Leeds Playhouse
20 May
The Language of Kindness: Warwick Arts Centre
25 May
Four Quarters: Theatre Royal, Bath
Meet Me at Dawn: Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 25-29
2 June
After Life: National Theatre, London
3 June
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Homeground, Manchester
8 June
Godot is a Woman: Pleasance Theatre, London
9 June
Copenhagen: Theatre Royal, Bath
10 June
Adventures with the Painted People: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
15 June
The Greatest Play in the History of the World…: Nottingham Playhouse
16 June
Under Milk Wood: National Theatre, London
18 June
Constellations: Donmar Warehouse, London
The Play That Goes Wrong: Duchess Theatre, London
21 June
Hamlet: Theatre Royal, Windsor
23 June
Vignettes: Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
26 June
Romeo and Juliet: Globe Theatre, London
29 June
Miss Julie: Southwark Playhouse, London
Musical theatre
17 May
You Are Here: Southwark Playhouse, London
18 May
Six The Musical: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
20 May
Amélie The Musical: Criterion Theatre, London
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Apollo Theatre, London
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert: Sondheim Theatre, London
21 May
Six The Musical: Lyric Theatre, London
Abba Mania: Shaftesbury Theatre, London
7 June
School of Rock: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning Sunderland Empire
18 June
These Hills Are Ours: UK tour, various venues beginning The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury
21 June
Come From Away: Phoenix Theatre, London
Mamma Mia!: Novello Theatre, London
Heathers The Musical: Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
9 to 5 The Musical: UK and Ireland tour, various venues beginning at Leeds Grand
22 June
Hairspray: London Coliseum
24 June
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Aldwych Theatre, London
25 June
Cinderella: Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
Comedy
17 May
Pleasance Comedy Comeback season: Pleasance Theatre, London, various comedians
21 May
Daniel Sloss: UK tour, various venues beginning at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
24 May
The Horne Section: UK tour, various venues beginning at Rose Theatre, Surrey
27 May
Katherine Ryan – Telling Everybody Everything: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
28 May
Brighton Fringe: Various venues, Brighton
30 May
All Killa No Filla live: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
2 June
Bristol Comedy Garden: The Downs, Bristol, open-air
5 June
Tim Vine: UK tour, various venues beginning at Hawth Theatre, Crawley
25 June
Frank Skinner: UK tour, various venues beginning at Hexagon Theatre, Reading
Exhibitions
15 May
Charles H Mackie: Colour and Light, City Art Centre – until 10 October
17 May
Jean Dubuffet: Brutal Beauty, London Barbican – until 22 August
17 May
The Making of Rodin, Tate Modern – until 23 October
18 May
Degas to Picasso: International Modern Masters, Pallant House Gallery – until 13 June
18 May
Richard Hamilton, Pallant House Gallery – until 13 June
21 May
Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life, Hepworth Wakefield – until 27 February 2022
23 May
David Hockney, The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020, Royal Academy – until 26 September
26 June
Masterpieces in Miniature: The 2021 Model Art Gallery, Pallant House Gallery – until spring 2022
