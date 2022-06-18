Glastonbury 2022: When does this year’s festival take place?
Five-day festival will take place at the end of June
Glastonbury is back at last.
This summer, the Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019. The 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival were both cancelled due to the pandemic.
Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts including Sam Fender and Megan Thee Stallion lined up across the festival’s many stages.
When is Glastonbury 2022?
Glastonbury Festival will take place from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June. Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, supported by Fender, Paul McCartney headlines Saturday and US rapper Kendrick Lamar will close the festival on Sunday.
At 20 years and six months old, Eilish will become the youngest ever solo act to headline Glastonbury. Earlier this year, she became the youngest ever headliner in Coachella’s history.
For those lucky enough to be in attendance, weather experts have already provided a forecast for the Somerset-based festival, which you can find here.
For those wishing to enjoy the build-up ahead of the festival, The Independent has compiled a list of the 20 greatest Glastonbury performances, ranked.
