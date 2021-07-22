A hologram of Whitney Houston will be featured in a series of performances at a new Las Vegas residency.

An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will begin on 26 October, Variety reported on Thursday citing the late singer’s estate.

A promotional video released online features the singer’s hologram on stage, accompanied by musicians and dancers.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come, Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever,” Pat Houston, the singer’s former manager, who is now the president and CEO of her estate, said in a released statement.

The estate is partnering with BASE, a company which has produced shows with holograms of Maria Callas and Roy Orbison, for the residency.

“We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram,” Pat Houston added. “They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

Whitney Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.

A UK tour of An Evening With Whitney previously received mixed reactions from critics.