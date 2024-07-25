Support truly

Subscriber’s to The Independent’s Now Hear This newsletter will be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Wilderness Festival 2024.

Taking place this year between 1 - 4 August in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, Wilderness stars a superb lineup including Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless (Live), Jessie Ware, Alison Golfrapp, Eats Everything and Ibibio Sound Machine.

As well as music, Wilderness is known for its fantastic offering of spa activities, five-star cuisine, and engaging talks and conversation panels.

For those seeking a weekend reset, guests can visit the lakeside spa or try “Hot Girl Boxing”.

Other leisure activities include Wild Rose Wellness, a Yoga Supperclub, Sacred Sound Healing, and a class on “Releasing Your Sacred Rage”.

Foodies in the audience can expect to be served a feast by Michelin-starred chefs such as Claude Bosi, and will also have the opportunity to sample the delights of the “Hungover Cocktail Class” or dabble in some vermouth tasting.

Diners enjoy a gourmet experience at Wilderness Festival ( Andrew Whitton )

To be in with a chance of winning, make sure you’re signed up tp the Now Hear This newsletter in order to answer the question that will appear in tomorrow’s (Friday 26 July) edition.

You can sign up to the free Now Hear This newsletter here.

Entrants must be 18 or over, a UK resident (no shipping of prizes overseas and only one entry per person is permitted.

Answers must be received by 23.59pm Sunday 28 July. The winner will be the first valid entry picked at random and contacted via email by Wednesday 31 July.

No cash alternative. Usual terms apply see: independent.co.uk/rules