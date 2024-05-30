The Independent partners with Wilderness Festival 2024

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is thrilled to announce that it is the exclusive news partner of Wilderness Festival 2024, in a collaboration that will provide fans with live coverage, exclusive content, and special events.

Wilderness takes place in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, between 1 to 4 August, and this year will be headlined by Michael Kiwanuka. Faithless (Live), BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set), and Jessie Ware.

Other artists on the lineup include Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, The Teskey Brothers, Ibibio Sound MAchine, and the Abba cover group Björn Again.

In addition to music, Wilderness hosts a range of talks and conversation panels, featuring stars including Claudia Winkleman and comedians Joel Dommett and Rosie Jones. For those seeking a weekend reset, guests can visit the lakeside spa or try “Hot Girl Boxing”.

Other leisure activities include Wild Rose Wellness, a Yoga Supperclub, Sacred Sound Healing, and a class on “Releasing Your Sacred Rage”.

Foodies in the audience can expect to be served a feast by Michelin-starred chefs such as Claude Bosi, and will also have the opportunity to sample the delights of the “Hungover Cocktail Class” or dabble in some vermouth tasting.

Jessie Ware is headlining Wilderness Festival ( Supplied )

Arts editor Jessie Thompson, who will lead a panel discussion in The Books Tent, said: “The chance to connect our readers with an event that embodies their same spirit of curiosity and adventure is truly exciting.

“Wilderness caters to music, arts, and literary lovers with a sophistication unmatched by any other UK festival, and we can’t wait to work together for an unforgettable weekend in picturesque Cornbury Park.”

Wilderness featured as one of the UK’s top festivals in The Independent’s 2024 guide, which you can read here.

Tickets to Wilderness are on sale now.