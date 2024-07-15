Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania for drug possession after smoking cannabis onstage

Support truly

Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania after smoking marijuana onstage during a performance at Beach Please! Festival on Saturday (13 July).

The “See You Again” rapper, 36, was seen smoking the substance in footage shared to social media after his performance and was later charged with “illegal possession of high-risk drugs” a press release from Romanian law enforcement later confirmed in a statement.

Khalifa, real name Cameron Thomaz, later apologised for the move on social media and said he didn’t “mean any disrespect” by consuming the drugs on stage in front of an audience of thousands.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in their statement that Khalifa “possessed over 18 grams of cannabis” and “consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis in the form of an artisanal cigarette”.

The Independent has contacted Khalifa’s representatives for comment.

In footage of the incident shared to X/Twitter, Khalifa can subsequently be seen being escorted by police away from the Beach Please! Festival site on Saturday night.

The following day, Khalifa, who has spoken openly over the years about his marijuana use, appeared to reference his arrest in a statement on X/Twitter, writing: “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up onstage.

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time,” he said.

Last year, Khalifa admitted that he was high on magic mushrooms while throwing the first pitch at a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians.

Like many celebrities before him, Wiz was asked to throw the first pitch to begin the game. However, in the minutes before taking part, he tweeted that he planned to get high for his throw.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” the rapper wrote on X/Twitter at the time. One minute later, he wrote in a follow-up tweet: “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”