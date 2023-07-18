Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wiz Khalifa has admitted that he was high on magic mushrooms while throwing the first pitch at a baseball game.

The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was the guest of honour at Monday’s (17 July) game, which saw the Pittsburgh Pirates face off against the Cleveland Guardians.

Like many celebrities before him, Wiz was asked to throw the first pitch to begin the game.

However, in the minutes before taking part, the 35-year-old tweeted that he planned to get high for his throw.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” Wiz tweeted.

One minute later, he wrote in a follow-up tweet: “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

In footage shared from the game, Wiz was shown waving to the crowd in a Pirates shirt, in honour of his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Later, the musician, who has spoken openly over the years about his marijuana use, shared a picture of himself enjoying a bag of Cracker Jack snacks in the stands.

Wiz is currently touring across the US and Canada with fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Too $hort as part of the HS Reunion Tour.

Last summer, Wiz was forced to end a concert early following an disturbance that left three injured.

The rapper was performing in Noblesville, Indianapolis in August 2022 when crowd members began to flee the outdoor venue about 45 minutes into his set.

According to local news, members of the crowd were shouting about a possible shooting. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately, but police later said that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheatre, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.