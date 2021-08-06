Wizkid fans despair after O2 show sells out in 12 minutes

Wizkid’s show at the O2 Arena in London has sold out in just 12 minutes, leaving fans scrambling to try and find leftover tickets.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is scheduled to perform on 28 November as part of the O2’s Welcome Back lineup, with other acts such as Burna Boy and comedian Mo Gilligan also announced.

Fans who weren’t able to get tickets took their frustration to Twitter, with one even saying she was “crying” after being unable to purchase one.

Another joked: “I’m guessing Wizkid only released 12 tickets for the disciples.”

The Afrobeats star also celebrated the overwhelming demand, tweeting: “Sold out the 02 Arena in 12 minutes. London! I love you.”

Other fans urged Wizkid to add another date to the tour, with one writing: “Yeah Wizkid needs to add another date at the O2! And that would be incredible! History made before our very eyes.”

But most fans took not being able to get tickets for the 20,00- capacity venue in good humour: “Guys they only option is to buy Burna Boy O2 tickets and hide under the seat until Wizkid’s show. May the odds be in your favour.”

His last album, Made in Lagos, was released to critical and commercial acclaim. As a result of the album’s success, Wizkid became the most streamed Nigerian musician of all time.