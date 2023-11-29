Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time to look back on the year with some of your favourite artists and tracks as Spotify reveals 2023’s most streamed songs in the UK.

Yes, that’s right, get ready to tap your feet to the beat as we take a trip down memory lane.

Remembering the year which was defined by the epic return of major female pop stars, diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres.

Spotify Wrapped was first released in 2016 – it aims to provide music fans with their most listened to artists, albums, songs and podcasts. The feature also allows user to share their list with friends and family.

Now, we’ve made you all wait long enough. Let’s take this time to look back at the tracks that had us shedding a tear or two and maybe even had us cat-walking down to our local supermarket.

Without further ado, here is Spotify’s top five most streamed songs in the UK…

Number 1 – “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee

Dave hits number one on UK’s Spotify most streamed (Getty Images)

British rapper Dave, also known as Santan Dave, sprinted to the top of the charts with his latest track featuring Central Cee.

Dave,25, who is originally from South London rose to fame after his debut song “Black Box”. Since then, he has won several awards including the Brit Award for British Album and the Year.

Central Cee,25, saw success in 2021 after releasing his mixtape “Wild West”. The rapper quickly paved his path to success and bagged two MOBO awards from four nominations.

The two London rappers who collaborated for the first time, have now made it to the top with their track “Sprinter” becoming Spotify UK’s most streamed song in 2023.

“Sprinter” was co-produced by Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie with assistance from Dave, Jim Legxacy, TR and Kyle Evans.

Number 2 - “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Miley takes the second spot on UK’s Spotify most streamed (Getty Images)

Coming in second place is “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

In the first week of the song’s release on 12 January, Cyrus’s accumulated more than 96 million streams.

“She can buy her own ‘Flowers’ and break her own records,” Spotify wrote on Twitter during the song’s release week.

“@MileyCyrus’ ‘Flowers’ just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

The American singer-songwriter has now made it as one of the top female artists this year as her track hit number 2 in the UK’s most streamed songs.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine earlier this year, Cyrus explained that the intended tone for “Flowers” was more of a "1950s" style.

"It was the saddest song. Yes, I can be my own mistress, but you’re so much better. The final version is a bit of faking it until you make it, which I’m a big fan of,” She added.

Number 3 - “Kill Bill” by SZA

SZA is number three in the UK’s Spotify most streamed (Getty Images for The Webby Award)

“I’m still a fan…,” that’s right folks – SZA’s “Kill Bill” has taken spot number 3 for this year.

“Kill Bill” was the second song from her album SOS. The title references the Quentin Tarantino film that follows a female assassin as she embarks on revenge.

SZA “Kill Bill”, which was produced by Carter Lang and Rob Bisel has stolen the charts and is now the third most streamed song in the UK.

Number 4 - “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress featuring Ice Spice

“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” hits number four (Getty Images)

PinkPantheress “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” has taken the fourth spot in Spotify’s most streamed UK hits.

The artist and producer is known for posting several tracks on TikTok and in 2021, she became a viral sensation. Her singles "Just for Me" and "Pain" from her debut mixtape To Hell with It (2021) peaked in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

Now, the star’s collaboration with Ice Spice on “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” has seen her hit 700 million views worldwide on the streaming app.

Number 5 - “Escapism.” by RAYE feat. 070 Shake

RAYE hits number five (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Last but not least we have “Escapism.” by RAYE feat. 070 Shake.

The collaboration between the British Singer and American rapper became viral on TikTok and catapulted up the charts across the world.

RAYE told Clash Music the song "is a story about running away from everything as fast as you can. The lyrics are about just leaving everyone on read, and going out on your own. It came from a messy time, but as humans, we just have to keep surviving!"

The catchy track has now topped the UK charts at number 5.

And that’s it, folks! Want to know what your personal top tracks are this year? Well… you can!

The “wrapped” feature will likely pop up automatically when you open the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can go to Spotify’s website or check out the “home” section of the app and Spotify Wrapped should be there.

Find out more about Spotify Wrapped 2023: When is it released and how to access yours here.