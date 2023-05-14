Taylor Swift praised for interrupting Eras concert to defend fan

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Video from Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert is causing a stir on social media - and giving devoted fans another reason to worship her.

Fan footage posted to Twitter by Nicolle Bradford captured Swift interrupting her performance of “Bad Blood” during her two-night stint in Philadelphia to address something going on in the crowd.

In the video, the artist is seen peering into the crowd as she broke from the lyrics to say: “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything!”

“Hey, stop!” she snapped multiple times, without losing her place in the song.

While it wasn’t immediately clear what exactly prompted the disturbance, fans have their theories.

Multiple fan accounts suggested that Swift was reacting to an altercation between concertgoers and security at the packed Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

This narrative was supported by one fan who claimed to be involved.

“Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” the fan tweeted.

Viewers expressed concern as they noted that it is very rare for Swift to interrupt her own performances.

“Taylor is never the type to let things interrupt her performance so i know SOMETHING was going down,” one commenter wrote.

Swift also received widespread praise from supporters thanking her for “looking out for us”.

Representatives for the singer have not commented on the incident as of Sunday morning.

The video posted by Ms Bradford has amassed more than three million views since it was posted late Saturday night.