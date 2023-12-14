Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Pogues are reissuing their Christmas drunk tank classic “Fairytale of New York,” on a seven-inch vinyl in the wake of Shane MacGowan’s death.

It’s now available to pre-order for £6 and proceeds from its sales are going to a charity long supported by MacGowan – the Dublin Simon Community, which aims to end and prevent homelessness.

Emma Kilkenny, the group’s head of fundraising and communications, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Pogues and Shane McGowan’s family for their generosity in creating such a special legacy for Dublin Simon Community with this release.

“Music is an emotional and visceral gift that can lift spirits and bring hope to people at their lowest point.”

MacGowan frequently performed at the charity’s annual Christmas Eve Busk, with his last public performance taking place at the charity’s Christmas Even Busk event two years ago.

MacGowan at 2014’s Barclaycard British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London (PA)

Kilkenny added about MacGowan’s gig in 2021: “We share the truly magical memory of Shane’s performance at the very special Christmas Busk recorded in St Patrick’s Cathedral during Covid lockdown.

“The Christmas Eve Busk is a beating heart at the core of Dublin Simon’s fundraising and Shane was always a very welcome and truly amazing addition to this special event.”

MacGowan died weeks before he was due to turn 66 on Christmas Day after years of him grappling with a series of severe health issues, before a bout of pneumonia finally killed him on 30 November.

His wife, journalist and author Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.”

She continued: “(He) has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese. I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you... for your presence in this world, you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me.”

MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke delivers a eulogy for her late husband at his packed, star-studded funeral (Pogues livestream)

Punk poet’ MacGowan’s funeral took place on Friday 8 December at the St Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland, with thousands of mourners including Irish leaders and the country’s biggest celebrities gathering to pay their respects to the hard-living hellraiser.

MacGowan’s last wish is said to have been for mourners to have a drink on him – with €10k said to have been left behind the bar of The Thatched Cottage three miles outside Nenagh, which hosted the singer’s VIP wake.

One of the singer’s former drinking partners told The Independent when we were in Nenagh for his funeral and wake: “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request.

“It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed.”

“Fairytale Of New York” remains in the top five of the Official UK Chart Singles as the battle for 2023’s Christmas No1 gathers pace.

Originally released in 1988, the track has now dropped from third place to fourth in the charts, sparking speculation it may not land the top spot this year despite a campaign by MacGowan’s legions of fans for it to finally land the honour.At the No1 spot in the Official Singles Chart Top 100 is Wham!, with their classic “Last Christmas” followed by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

MacGowan’s widow has told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she was "very much in favour" of the track reaching the top spot, adding on the show days after the singer’s death: "It would be nice, wouldn’t it? It should be the Christmas number one. It absolutely should."