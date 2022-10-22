Las Vegas music festival cancelled due to ‘dangerous’ high winds
Organisers of the pop-punk event cancelled the show on advice from the National Weather Service and local authorities
Performances at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas were cancelled due to concerns over high winds.
Organisers of the pop-punk event announced the cancellation of Saturday’s shows based on advice from the National Weather Service and local authorities.
“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30 to 40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” the statement read.
“We have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.
“This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to his day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”
The festival is still slated to go ahead as planned on Sunday and next Saturday (29 October) if weather permits.
Among the performers who couldn’t take the stage were Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Paramore and Jimmy Eat World.
Twitter users shared an array of reactions to the cancellation, from disappointment to mockery of the reason behind it.
