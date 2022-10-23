Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When We Were Young ticket owners lament Las Vegas festival’s decision to cancel at last moment

Many had travelled from overseas to be there

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 23 October 2022 09:04
Comments
Avril Lavigne photoshoot for new music video

When We Were Young ticket owners are reacting to the music festival’s cancellation.

On Saturday (22 October), hours before the Las Vegas event was scheduled to begin, organisers announced they were not proceeding due to a weather warning.

“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30 to 40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” the statement read.

“We have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision that came lightly.

“We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favourite bands and have been looking forward to his day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

Recommended

The event, which was set to feature Paramore, Jimmy Eat World and Avril Lavigne, is still scheduled to take place on Sunday (23 October).

Reactions ranged from the outraged to the bemused, with many revealing they had travelled from overseas to attend the festival.

Meanwhile, some questioned why organisers waited until the last moment to make the announcement.

“The wind advisories have been happening for about a week, what the f*** is this? Travelled from England for this hahahahaha,” @edmlawrence wrote, with @MiseryPlague adding: “Welp anyone selling tickets for tomorrow? We came from Australia so we really want to go.”

@miarfischer added: So I just drove 21 hours yesterday for nothing.”

Recommended

When We Were Young cancelled its Saturday with hours to go

(Twitter)

Organisers said that those who bought tickets via the festival’s ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, “will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in