When We Were Young ticket owners lament Las Vegas festival’s decision to cancel at last moment
Many had travelled from overseas to be there
When We Were Young ticket owners are reacting to the music festival’s cancellation.
On Saturday (22 October), hours before the Las Vegas event was scheduled to begin, organisers announced they were not proceeding due to a weather warning.
“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30 to 40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” the statement read.
“We have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision that came lightly.
“We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favourite bands and have been looking forward to his day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”
The event, which was set to feature Paramore, Jimmy Eat World and Avril Lavigne, is still scheduled to take place on Sunday (23 October).
Reactions ranged from the outraged to the bemused, with many revealing they had travelled from overseas to attend the festival.
Meanwhile, some questioned why organisers waited until the last moment to make the announcement.
“The wind advisories have been happening for about a week, what the f*** is this? Travelled from England for this hahahahaha,” @edmlawrence wrote, with @MiseryPlague adding: “Welp anyone selling tickets for tomorrow? We came from Australia so we really want to go.”
@miarfischer added: So I just drove 21 hours yesterday for nothing.”
Organisers said that those who bought tickets via the festival’s ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, “will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment”.
