‘No one is doing it like her’: Fans celebrate Zendaya’s surprise Coachella performance with Labrinth

Actor returned to the stage for the first time in eight years

Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 23 April 2023 14:24
Comments
Labrinth performs song from 'Euphoria' soundtrack at Coachella 2023

Fans stormed Twitter to celebrate Zendaya’s surprise performance at Coachella 2023, alongside her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth.

The show marks the first time in eight years that Zendaya has performed live.

She joined the British musician on stage at the Mojave tent on Saturday (22 April) to sing “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us”, both of which were both written for the multiple Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria.

Euphoric fans who attended the show shared pictures and videos from the performance, which brought respite to Coachella Valley after Frank Ocean’s “lacklustre” headlining act last weekend.

Others that couldn’t make it to the venue expressed their regret in the form of GIFs, and all-capitals congratulatory messages for Zendaya.

One person wrote: “LABRINTH AND ZENDAYA PERFORMING TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY COACHELLA BUCKET LIST”.

“It’s Zendaya world and we’re just living in it,” another fan declared.

In addition to Zendaya, “Chandelier” singer Sia and Maddie Ziegler joined Labrinth to perform their LSD hit “Thunderclouds”. During his show last weekend, the Grammy winner was accompanied by Billie Eilish for a special rendition of their track “Never Felt So Alone”.

Zendaya expressed her gratitude for Labrinth after surprising fans during the British musician’s Coachella set

(Instagram/@zendaya)

“The man could bring Billie Eilish and Zendaya to Coachella + Sia. That’s absolutely insane,” one person praised Labrinth.

After her performance, Zendaya expressed her gratitude “for this magical night” and Labrinth for “giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again” on Instagram.

“I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life,” Zendaya said in a video uploaded to her Stories. “I couldn’t hear anything but you guys, so I don’t know what I sounded like. It was so special.”

