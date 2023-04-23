Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans stormed Twitter to celebrate Zendaya’s surprise performance at Coachella 2023, alongside her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth.

The show marks the first time in eight years that Zendaya has performed live.

She joined the British musician on stage at the Mojave tent on Saturday (22 April) to sing “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us”, both of which were both written for the multiple Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria.

Euphoric fans who attended the show shared pictures and videos from the performance, which brought respite to Coachella Valley after Frank Ocean’s “lacklustre” headlining act last weekend.

Others that couldn’t make it to the venue expressed their regret in the form of GIFs, and all-capitals congratulatory messages for Zendaya.

One person wrote: “LABRINTH AND ZENDAYA PERFORMING TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY COACHELLA BUCKET LIST”.

“It’s Zendaya world and we’re just living in it,” another fan declared.

In addition to Zendaya, “Chandelier” singer Sia and Maddie Ziegler joined Labrinth to perform their LSD hit “Thunderclouds”. During his show last weekend, the Grammy winner was accompanied by Billie Eilish for a special rendition of their track “Never Felt So Alone”.

Zendaya expressed her gratitude for Labrinth after surprising fans during the British musician’s Coachella set (Instagram/@zendaya)

“The man could bring Billie Eilish and Zendaya to Coachella + Sia. That’s absolutely insane,” one person praised Labrinth.

After her performance, Zendaya expressed her gratitude “for this magical night” and Labrinth for “giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again” on Instagram.

“I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life,” Zendaya said in a video uploaded to her Stories. “I couldn’t hear anything but you guys, so I don’t know what I sounded like. It was so special.”