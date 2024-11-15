Offset from Migos caught getting into Paris street brawl with fellow rapper’s crew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Offset from Migos was caught on video in a massive Paris street fight with the crew of fellow rapper Gazo.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old rapper was visiting the French capital for a paid appearance at Luks Kebab – reportedly pocketing £10,000 for a five-minute visit.

The violence flared as Offset and his entourage left the Hôtel du Collectionneur, with Gazo, later in the evening, the outlet reported.

Offset was filmed climbing into a car before getting back out again as he was reportedly approached aggressively by members of the Gazo crew. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from Offset’s appearance in a music video, which, according to Gazo’s team, fell short of their expectations. Tensions flared as they demanded a refund of the $150,000 they had paid upfront.

In video footage published by TMZ, Offset was slammed against a car amid chaotic scenes, with punches exchanged between the groups.

At one point, a security guard pinned Offset against a Sprinter van, trying to restrain him as he shouted, “I’ll fire your a** up!” The video showed Offset breaking free just long enough to throw a kick at the opposition.

The mayhem also spilled into the hotel lobby with security rushing to lock the doors and separate the brawling group.

Amid the chaos, one woman was knocked to the pavement as she fought back. Police arrived shortly after, but TMZ reported no arrests were made. The rapper and songwriter was then pushed forcibly back into the back of the lobby to cool off.

Hours after the scuffle, Offset posted a mirror selfie in his hotel room on his Instagram story, writing: “Regret so much s*** next year it’s up for everybody put it all in the music [sic].”

Gazo was not present during any of the footage of the fight and later posted a photo with Offset on Instagram, officially announcing their collaboration on Gazo’s upcoming track “Wemby,” named after French NBA star Victor Wembanyama, as part of his Apocalypse project set to release on November 29. There also seemed to be no bad blood between the two rappers, as the French artist included two of them enjoying drinks at a restaurant table.

The track marks a high-profile return for Offset, whose last major music moment was his feature on Gunna’s “Style Rare” in June, as drama from his personal life continued to spill into the tabloids.

Offset has been married to WAP star Cardi B since 2017, and the couple shares three children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter born in September. Yet, before announcing her third pregnancy, Cardi filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

This wasn’t the pair’s first near-split—Cardi initially filed for divorce in 2020, only to later reconcile. However, according to Page Six, a representative for the “I Like It” rapper confirmed her recent filing, stating that she is seeking primary custody of their children.