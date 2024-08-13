Support truly

Tributes have been paid to the boyfriend of X Factor star James “Jaymi” Hensley who died after falling from a hotel window.

Olly Marmon, aged 33, was pronounced dead after he tragically fell from the third-floor window of the three-star Hind Hotel in Wellingborough on Sunday night.

He was engaged to 34-year-old Jaymi, who rose to fame when he reached the semi-final of X Factor with boyband Union J in 2012.

The pair were reportedly just weeks away from getting married having been together for 15 years.

Olly Marmon was described as talented hairdresser by his mother Julie ( Northamptonshire Police )

But on Sunday night, Olly, who is from Rushden, was pronounced dead after he suffered the fall shortly after 11.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation, but on Tuesday dropped the probe and released a man arrested without charge.

The decision followed a postmortem that revealed Olly died from injuries sustained from the fall.

In tributes released through Northamptonshire Police, his family shared their heartbreak.

His mother Julie said he was spiritual and loved the outdoors.

She wrote: “The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.”

Olly’s father Leigh and step mother Vanessa said he was a talented sportsperson, musician and hairdresser ( Northamptonshire Police )

His father Leigh and stepmother Vanessa Marmon wrote: “Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Olly had two brothers, Ben and James, and a sister, Alex.

Ben wrote: “You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone. Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

“I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear.”

Northamptonshire Police said specially trained family liaison officers were supporting Olly’s family, and they asked their privacy be respected.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said the murder probe was dropped after the result of the post-mortem confirmed officers’ findings.

He said: “I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.”

The man released following arrest is now assisting the investigation team with a file to be handed to the coroner, he added.