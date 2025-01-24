Watch: Oscar 2025 nominations announced
Watch again as the 2025 Oscar nominations were announced in Hollywood on Thursday (23 January).
This year’s nominees revealed at 1.30pm GMT (8.30am ET) during a live broadcast presented by Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott and SNL star Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.
The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have notably impacted this awards season, leading the Academy to extend the nomination voting period and delay the announcement, which was previously scheduled for January 17.
With the Golden Globes awarded earlier this month, several films, including Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Conclave, have emerged as strong contenders for the Oscars.