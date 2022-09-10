Jump to content
Dorset at its best: Landscape photographer shows off beauty of his home county

Dorset boasts a wide variety of spectacular views, from the cliffs and beaches of its Jurassic coast to its historic towns and villages

Dean Murray
Sunday 11 September 2022 00:01
<p>Lulworth Cove on the Jurassic coast</p>

Lulworth Cove on the Jurassic coast

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

A landscape photographer is releasing a book to show off the beauty of his home county of Dorset.

Matthew Pinner has collected together some of his favourite photographs from the past few years.

In Dorset in Pictures, the Bournemouth-based snapper takes a fresh look at Dorset, capturing the huge variety of scenery, natural and man-made, that makes the southwestern county special.

Wimborne Minster, north of Poole

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Sturminster Newton in the Blackmore Vale

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Sixpenny Handley

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

He explains: “There are many reasons why I chose to capture Dorset images but mainly it’s because it’s my home.

“Not only is it one of the most iconic coastlines, but it is where I grew up and each place I capture it’s like I’m reliving precious memories.

“It’s hard to choose a favourite from the book, but if I had to then I would probably it would be Wimborne Minster in the mist as it was such an amazing morning. Mother Nature was on my side.

“Along with the poppy field, that image probably got some of the best feedback I have ever received.

Knowlton Church

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Moor Crichel on Cranborne Chase

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Durdle Door on the Jurassic coast

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

Highcliffe Castle

(Matthew Pinner/SWNS)

“Typically I like to shoot either sunrise or sunset as I love capturing the colours.”

‘Dorset in Pictures’ is published on 15 October

SWNS

