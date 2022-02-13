Photographer Nigel Wallace, a former Olympic rifle shooter who moved into dog photography in 2018, produces unique photos for dog owners.

He said: “The shots are just fantastic. The dogs can easily get two or three feet off the ground.

“They do the paws-out ‘Superman flight’ as I like to call it. You can almost draw a cape on the back of them.”

Nigel works with dog owners to entice their pet to bolt towards the camera and jump over an obstacle.

He says: “All dogs are different – spaniels have really big ears and they’ll look different each time, border collies will stare straight at you as they jump.

“We build the jumps according to the dog’s ability and how big or small it is.”

Bella (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Beanz (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Bo (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Darcy (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Simba (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Barley (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

Lexi (Nigel Wallace/SWNS)

You can find more of Nigel Wallace’s photography here