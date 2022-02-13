Mid-air paws: Flying dogs strike their best ‘Superman’ pose
Athletic pooches, from sausage dogs to rottweilers, get up to three feet off the ground as they leap over fallen trees and branches
Photographer Nigel Wallace, a former Olympic rifle shooter who moved into dog photography in 2018, produces unique photos for dog owners.
He said: “The shots are just fantastic. The dogs can easily get two or three feet off the ground.
“They do the paws-out ‘Superman flight’ as I like to call it. You can almost draw a cape on the back of them.”
Nigel works with dog owners to entice their pet to bolt towards the camera and jump over an obstacle.
He says: “All dogs are different – spaniels have really big ears and they’ll look different each time, border collies will stare straight at you as they jump.
“We build the jumps according to the dog’s ability and how big or small it is.”
You can find more of Nigel Wallace’s photography here
