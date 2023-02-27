Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sally Field expressed her continued heartbreak over the late Robin Williams’s death while on the red carpet of this year’s SAG awards.

Leading up to the awards ceremony on Sunday, the actor reflected on her friendship with the actor during the PEOPLE & Entertainment WeeklyRed Carpet Live show. She discussed what comes to her mind when reminiscing on making the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire with Williams, who died by suicide by in 2014 at the age of 63.

“What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence,” she said.

Field continued to detail her love for Williams, adding: “I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniusly talented man.”

The 80 For Brady star then acknowledged her grief and how she wished her friend was still around.

“We all miss him,” she continued. “He should be growing old like me, for God’s sakes. I hate it that he isn’t here.”

In Mrs. Doubtfire, Field played Miranda, a mother of three who recently divorced her husband Daniel, played by Williams. She then unknowingly hired her ex as her children’s nanny, as he was dressed up as a woman in order to get close to his family again.

At the awards ceremony, Field also accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award. During her speech, she reminisced on her career in Hollywood and different acting roles, including Mrs. Doubtfire.

“I’ve flown on wires and surfed in the ocean, rode on horses, in wagons, trains and fast cars. I had multiple personalities. I worked in a textile mill, picked cotton. I’ve been Mrs. Doubtfire’s employer, Forrest Gump’s mother, Lincoln’s wife and Spider-Man’s aunt,” she said. “I’ve done scenes wearing 50 pounds of period dresses. I’ve been fully clothed, semi clothed and totally naked.”

She noted that she first found a love for acting at 12 years old and that she’s never looked back since.

“On stage, I never knew what I would say or do. I would surprise myself. I wasn’t looking for the applause or attention, even though that’s nice sometimes,” Field added. “Anyway, it’s never been about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting, to me, has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive.”