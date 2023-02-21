Jump to content

Watch live as Steven Spielberg walks down Berlin Film Festival red carpet

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 21 February 2023 19:57
Watch live from the Berlin International Film Festival red carpet as Steven Spielberg arrives ahead of the ceremony.

The iconic director will be presented with the festival's honorary Honorary Golden Bear lifetime achievement award.

This video shows the build-up to the awards, often called the "Berlinale," in Berlin on Tuesday, 21 February.

He will be given the annual event's top prize for his body of work made up of more than 100 movies and series.

His work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

Festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian released a statement about his achievements when he was named as the recipient of the award.

It read: “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams."

