Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film
Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more have reportedly joined cast
The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.
Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.
Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth”.
The clip, published on Tuesday, features DiCaprio and Lawrence exchanging tense looks as they prepare to step off from what appears to be a spaceship.
In addition to the two actors, the cast reportedly includes a host of big names such as Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, and Ron Perlman.
A specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced.
Other Netflix releases planned for 2021 include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God. For a full list, click here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies