New on Disney+: Every film and TV show being added in July
From a new Marvel film to a Pixar series
July is gearing up to be another huge month on Disney Plus, with a new Marvel film, action blockbuster and Pixar series on the way.
The biggest arrival of the month is Black Widow, the latest Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular superhero. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour all also star, with the film arriving for members via paid Premier Access on 9 July.
Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise will also be available with Premier Access from 30 July.
In the TV world, highlights include the debut of season two of War of the Worlds, which stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, on its new Disney Plus home, as well as Pixar’s Monsters, Inc spin-off series Monsters at Work. Episodes of both will drop weekly.
New Loki episodes will continue to air on Wednesdays, while Fridays bring more episodes of Love, Victor and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Here’s everything coming to Disney Plus in July. You can sign up here.
Films
2 July
Alita: Battle Angel
Road to Perdition
Chronicle
All About Steve
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
9 July
Black Widow (Premier Access)
Miraculous World: Shanghai
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
National Treasure
The Empty Man
Crazy Heart
Wilson
16 July
The Royal Tenenbaums
Breakthrough
Mission to Mars
Flight of the Phoenix
Expedition Everest
23 July
Chariots of Fire
Tolkien
The Guardian
30 July
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Viking Warrior Women
TV shows
2 July
The Walking Dead (seasons 1-10)
The Golden Girls (seasons 1-7)
Baptiste (season 1)
Car SOS (season 8)
Air Crash Investigation (season 12)
Muppet Babies
7 July
Monsters at Work
9 July
Kiri (season 1)
9-1-1: Lone Star (season 1)
14 July
Race to the Centre of the Earth (season 1)
16 July
War of the Worlds (season 2)
TOTS (season 2)
21 July
Turner and Hooch
Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends
Behind the Attraction
23 July
Good Trouble (seasons 1-2)
28 July
White House Farm
Amphibia (season 2)
Last Man Standing (season 1-8)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
30 July
Secrets of the Viking Sword
