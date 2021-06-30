We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

July is gearing up to be another huge month on Disney Plus, with a new Marvel film, action blockbuster and Pixar series on the way.

The biggest arrival of the month is Black Widow, the latest Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular superhero. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour all also star, with the film arriving for members via paid Premier Access on 9 July.

Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise will also be available with Premier Access from 30 July.

In the TV world, highlights include the debut of season two of War of the Worlds, which stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, on its new Disney Plus home, as well as Pixar’s Monsters, Inc spin-off series Monsters at Work. Episodes of both will drop weekly.

New Loki episodes will continue to air on Wednesdays, while Fridays bring more episodes of Love, Victor and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Here’s everything coming to Disney Plus in July. You can sign up here .

Films

2 July

‘Alita: Battle Angel' (20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Alita: Battle Angel

Road to Perdition

Chronicle

All About Steve

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

9 July

Black Widow (Premier Access)

Miraculous World: Shanghai

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

National Treasure

Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow' (Disney)

The Empty Man

Crazy Heart

Wilson

16 July

The Royal Tenenbaums

Breakthrough

Mission to Mars

Flight of the Phoenix

Expedition Everest

23 July

Chariots of Fire

Tolkien

The Guardian

30 July

Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall in ‘Jungle Cruise' (Disney)

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Viking Warrior Women

TV shows

2 July

The Walking Dead (seasons 1-10)

The Golden Girls (seasons 1-7)

The cast of ‘The Golden Girls' (Touchstone Tv/Whitt-Thomas-Harris Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Baptiste (season 1)

Car SOS (season 8)

Air Crash Investigation (season 12)

Muppet Babies

7 July

Monsters at Work

9 July

Kiri (season 1)

9-1-1: Lone Star (season 1)

14 July

Race to the Centre of the Earth (season 1)

‘Monsters at Work’ is a ‘Monsters, Inc’ spin-off (Disney)

16 July

War of the Worlds (season 2)

TOTS (season 2)

21 July

Turner and Hooch

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Behind the Attraction

23 July

Good Trouble (seasons 1-2)

‘War of the Worlds’ season two (FOX)

28 July

White House Farm

Amphibia (season 2)

Last Man Standing (season 1-8)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

30 July

Secrets of the Viking Sword